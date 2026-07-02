Is Upstart Stock a Buy Now or Still a Wait-and-See Story?

Upstart Holdings UPST has moved past the pure survival debate, but it has not yet delivered a clean buy signal. The stock’s recovery case now rests on whether rising platform activity can convert into steadier earnings power.

That makes the setup more balanced than obvious. Revenue growth, funding wins and modest target-price upside support patience, while margins, mix shift and timing risks argue against rushing in.

Why Upstart’s Revenue Recovery Looks Real

Upstart’s rebound is being led by platform scale. First-quarter 2026 revenues rose 44% year over year to $308 million, while fee revenues climbed 49% to $277 million.

Originations also improved, rising 61% year over year to $3.4 billion across 425,356 loans. Management maintained 2026 guidance for about $1.4 billion in revenues and about $1.3 billion in fee revenues, showing that the company is being judged less on survival and more on earnings conversion.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UPST’s sales also suggests growth of 36.53% for 2026 and 30.61% for 2027.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Why UPST Valuation Looks Mixed, Not Cheap

The valuation case is not extreme, but it is not a clear bargain either. UPST trades at 2.08X forward 12-month sales, below its five-year median of 4.0X but above its five-year low of 1.3X.



The $38 price target offers only limited upside from the cited $35.74 share price. That leaves investors weighing a recovery story that is progressing, but not cheap enough to fully offset execution risk.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Is Holding Back a Stronger Bull Case

The biggest near-term concern is that growth is coming with lower yields. Contribution margin fell to 50% in first-quarter 2026 from 55% a year earlier and 53% in the prior quarter.

Management cited mix shift toward secured products and super-prime personal loans, which carry lower near-term take rates. Adjusted EBITDA is also expected to be more second-half weighted, making the earnings plan dependent on later originations growth, margin improvement and operating leverage.

What Could Improve the Upstart Case

The case would look stronger if core personal loans reaccelerate as management expects. That category remains the main profit engine and held up better than normal seasonal patterns in the first quarter.

Better third-party sell-through in Auto and Home would also help reduce balance-sheet intensity and lift take rates over time. Recent funding wins, including a renewed forward-flow agreement with Neuberger-managed funds for up to $600 million of consumer loans, add another potential support.

Why Upstart Still Carries Market Sensitivity

Upstart’s marketplace depends on external capital to fund originations. More than half of funding is supported by committed capital and co-investment arrangements, but loan demand, spreads and investor appetite can still shift with market conditions.

That sensitivity matters for comparisons across fintech lenders. Affirm Holdings AFRM, a consumer-credit and payment-network company, and SoFi Technologies SOFI, a broader digital financial-services platform, both operate in areas where funding costs, borrower quality and capital-market access influence investor confidence.

How UPST Ranking Signals Fit the Debate

The bottom line is that UPST looks more like a stock to monitor than one with a fully confirmed buy case. The operating recovery is real, but the margin and funding pieces still need cleaner follow-through.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which fits a situation with improving fundamentals but incomplete proof. A Hold rank leaves room for investors to track estimate trends and execution rather than treat the recovery as settled. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Upstart Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Upstart Holdings, Inc. Quote

The Style Scores are weaker. UPST has a VGM Score of F, with a Value Score of D, Growth Score of F and Momentum Score of F. Since the Zacks Style Scores are designed to complement the Zacks Rank, those grades suggest the stock lacks broad-based support across value, growth and momentum characteristics despite the revenue rebound.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.