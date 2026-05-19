Is Upstart Stock a Buy After the CEO Purchased Shares Worth $1.4 Million?

Key Points

CEO Paul Gu acquired 50,000 shares of Upstart at around $27.50 per share on May 13, 2026, for a total transaction value of ~$1.38 million.

This purchase increased Gu's indirect holdings to 194,930 shares.

This buy follows a year of net selling. The transaction size and cadence are consistent with reduced available share capacity after prior disposals.

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Paul Gu, Chief Executive Officer of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST), reported the purchase of 50,000 shares on May 13, 2026, for a total consideration of approximately $1.38 million according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 50,000 Transaction value $1.4 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,102,616 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $30.3 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($27.50).

Key questions

How does the size of this purchase compare to Gu's historical trading activity?

The 50,000-share acquisition is the largest single purchase by Gu in the current reporting period and exceeds the average size of his prior sell events (mean ~15,857 shares for sales), highlighting a meaningful reversal from net selling to accumulation.

The 50,000-share acquisition is the largest single purchase by Gu in the current reporting period and exceeds the average size of his prior sell events (mean ~15,857 shares for sales), highlighting a meaningful reversal from net selling to accumulation. What is the impact of this transaction on Gu's ownership stake?

The purchase brought Gu's total indirect ownership through trusts and an LLC to 194,930 shares while maintaining 1,102,616 shares directly.

The purchase brought Gu's total indirect ownership through trusts and an LLC to 194,930 shares while maintaining 1,102,616 shares directly. Does this transaction involve derivative securities or indirect entities?

No derivative exercises are disclosed in this filing, although the transaction adds 50,000 shares to the Gu Qiao Family Trust.

No derivative exercises are disclosed in this filing, although the transaction adds 50,000 shares to the Gu Qiao Family Trust. How does current valuation compare to historical trading levels?

The shares were purchased at around $27.50 per share, with the stock priced at $29.51 as of May 15, 2026, but still down 38.62% over the past year, indicating Gu added exposure at a level well below recent historical highs.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.12 billion Net income (TTM) $49.40 million Employees 1,193 1-year price change -38.62%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 13, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Upstart offers a cloud-based AI lending platform that connects consumer loan demand to a network of bank partners, generating revenue primarily from platform and referral fees.

It operates a fee-based business model by facilitating loan originations and leveraging proprietary artificial intelligence to assess credit risk and automate lending decisions.

The company serves U.S. banks, credit unions, and consumer borrowers seeking personal and auto loans, with a focus on improving credit access and efficiency for both financial institutions and end users.

Upstart leverages artificial intelligence to streamline the consumer lending process, offering scalable solutions to both banks and borrowers. Its technology-driven approach enables partner institutions to expand credit access while managing risk, positioning the company at the intersection of fintech innovation and traditional lending.

With a growing network of financial partners and a focus on automation, Upstart aims to differentiate itself through data-driven underwriting and operational efficiency.

What this transaction means for investors

Upstart CEO Paul Gu’s May 13 purchase of 50,000 company shares is a noteworthy event for investors. It indicates he is bullish on the stock, and that it had reached such an attractive price level, he was compelled to add to his already substantial stake in the company.

Shares reached a 52-week low of $23.97 on March 30, and hover near that low as of May 15. This may have been a factor in Gu’s decision to buy.

Gu took over the CEO spot on May 1, but as a co-founder, he’s been involved with Upstart for years. Even so, a leadership transition can cause shares to drop. Moreover, the company’s first quarter net loss of $6.6 million was larger than the prior year’s loss of $2.4 million, and that raises concerns about rising costs.

On the bright side, Upstart is growing revenue. Q1 sales were $308.2 million, an impressive 44% year-over-year increase. With its share price down, the stock’s price-to-sales ratio is around three, a low point for the past year. This suggests now is a good time to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Upstart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.