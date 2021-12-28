Upstart Stock: What’s Ahead in 2022?

Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) are under pressure, as reflected by the 49% decline in their price over the past three months. Valuation concerns, an expected moderation in growth, an increase in delinquencies, and competitive headwinds are to blame for the selloff in Upstart stock.

It’s worth noting that Upstart’s top-line growth rate slowed in Q3 on a quarter-over-quarter basis (18% in Q3 versus 60% in Q2). Meanwhile, Q4 revenue guidance implies that top-line results could register quarter-over-quarter growth of about 12-16%, reflecting a further moderation in growth.

Given the challenges, hedge funds have reduced their holdings in Upstart. TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that hedge funds sold 130.4K Upstart shares in the last three months.

However, the sharp decline in Upstart stock has led investors to accumulate stock. TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that about 9.2% of the investors holding portfolios on TipRanks have increased their stake in Upstart stock in the last 30 days.

What’s Ahead?

Citing the appreciation in Upstart stock and its valuation, Jefferies analyst John Hecht downgraded it to a Hold from Buy in October. Hecht then stated that “we believe the equity value reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years.”

However, providing an update from the NDR (non-deal roadshows), Hecht stated that Upstart’s management is “confident on 2022 growth and market penetration, driven by AI model accuracy across all channels.”

Earlier this month, Hecht lowered the price target on Upstart to $175 from $300. The analyst pointed to the contraction of peer multiples and competitive factors for the reduction in his price target. Hecht further highlighted indirect credit risk for Upstart.

Along with Hecht, Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini cited the uptick in delinquencies for his Hold rating on Upstart stock. Notably, an increase in delinquencies could harm Upstart’s ability to maintain a strong loan funding program, which in turn, would hurt its financial and operating performance.

Nevertheless, Chiaverini sees these concerns as transitory and stated that UPST’s premium valuation is warranted owing to its solid growth potential.

Upstart’s large addressable market, high volumes, and improved conversion rate augur well for growth.

Wall Street’s Take

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about UPST stock. On TipRanks, Upstart has received 5 Buys, 3 Holds, and 1 Sell for a Moderate Buy consensus rating.

Further, Upstart’s stock forecast and price targets on TipRanks show significant upside potential due to the recent correction in price. The average Upstart price target of $258.89 indicates 61.8% upside potential to current levels.

Disclosure: On the date of publication, Amit Singh had no position in any of the companies discussed in this article.

Disclaimer: The information contained in this article represents the views and opinion of the writer only, and not the views or opinion of TipRanks or its affiliates Read full disclaimer >

