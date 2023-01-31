Upstart Slashes 20% of Workers: Savvy Move or Sign of Trouble?

Lending industry disrupter Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is cutting 20% of its workforce to cut costs due to the big slowdown in activity on its lending platform. As disappointing as it is for the 365 affected employees and their families, it was likely a necessary move to get spending under control, but there's a more important question investors still need the answer to. Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down what that is in the video below.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Jan. 31, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 31, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Upstart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

