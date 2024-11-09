Upstart price target raised to $80 from $35 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Upstart (UPST) to $80 from $35 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model post the earnings report.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on UPST:
- Nvidia trades on Dow for first time, Rivian reports downbeat Q3: Morning Buzz
- Citi upgrades Upstart to Buy on funding momentum
- Upstart upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi
- Upstart upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan
- JPMorgan says Upstart ‘out of the woods,’ upgrades to Neutral
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.