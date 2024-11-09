Upstart price target raised to $80 from $35 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Upstart (UPST) to $80 from $35 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model post the earnings report.

