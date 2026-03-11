Upstart Plans to Apply for National Bank Charter to Boost its Business

Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST announced its plan to submit an application to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to establish an insured national bank, Upstart Bank, N.A. The company will also seek Federal Reserve approval to operate as a bank holding company.

The charter will allow Upstart to lower operational, regulatory and financial expenses, subject to regulatory approval. It will also simplify financial processes for Upstart and its third-party capital sources.

National bank charter significantly reduces regulatory-driven operational complexity by placing Upstart’s lending activities under a federal prudential framework. Upstart Bank, N.A. will be able to tap deposit funding and extend loans directly to consumers under one consistent rate and fee structure, potentially slashing costs and unlocking lending opportunities in key jurisdictions.

Per Paul Gu, chief technology officer and incoming CEO of Upstart, “The time is right to launch the first bank built from the ground up on AI. Applying for a bank charter is the natural evolution of our business as we’ve grown in size, scale, and product offerings. This will allow us to save borrowers even more time and money, and streamline our partnerships with banks, credit unions, and institutional credit funds.”

Conclusion

Upstart's planned national bank charter will aim to streamline its AI-driven lending operations. The move supports Upstart's growth in scale, personal loans, auto financing, home equity lines, and upcoming revolving credit. An approval would position it to directly work with OCC, FDIC and the Fed to set the standard for modern AI model deployment within the banking system.

In the past month, shares of this Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) company have declined 5.4% compared with the industry's fall of 3.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks-Financial Miscellaneous Services sector are Axos Financial AX and Orix Corp Ads IX, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXOS’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has moved 26 cents northward to $8.52 over the past two months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IX’s 2026 EPS has moved 3 cents upward to $2.60 over the past month.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Orix Corp Ads (IX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (AX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.