Upstart Is Growing Like a Weed. Here's Why Caution Is Still Needed

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has a story anyone can get behind. It helps banks widen the circle of potential lenders by giving a better look at credit-worthiness. By taking different variables into account than FICO (NYSE: FICO), people who are normally walled off from lending gain access.

But it doesn't stop there: The company's default rates are lower than traditional models, and so are its interest rates. It's a win for banks, a win for borrowers, and a win for Upstart. That's hard to come by in the finance industry.

There are, however, a few key risks that warrant attention from investors. In this June 24 video from their YouTube channel, Motley Fool contributors Brian Stoffel and Brian Feroldi take all they learned from an hour-long deep dive into Upstart and condense it to five minutes to provide you what you need to know about the company.

Find out why Upstart Holdings, Inc. is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 7, 2021

Brian Feroldi has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Brian Stoffel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.