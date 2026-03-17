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Upstart Inks $1bln Forward-Flow Agreement With Eltura Capital, Aperture Investors

March 17, 2026 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST), an artificial intelligence lending marketplace, Tuesday announced a forward flow agreement worth up to $1 billion of consumer loans originating from the company's platform, with Eltura Capital Management, an alternative investment manager, Aperture Investors, an alternative asset manager of Generali Investments, and co-investors.

The agreement consists of a 12-month forward flow arrangement and builds on an existing relationship between the parties, representing the first forward-flow arrangement of this scale between Upstart and the investor group, the AI lending firm said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, UPST shares were trading at $28.48, up 2.48% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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