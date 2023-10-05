Upstart Holdings (UPST) to Boost HFCU's Personal Lending Base

Upstart Holdings UPST, a leading artificial intelligence lending platform, has been chosen by the Heritage Financial Credit Union (“HFCU”) to expand personal loan offerings to a broader range of people.

HFCU is a community-driven credit union that operates in New York. In July 2023, it collaborated with Upstart to become an Upstart Referral Network lending partner with the objective of providing a modern and digital-first lending experience.

Under the latest agreement, the new personal loan offering, available on Upstart.com, can be availed by the applicants who meet HCFU's credit policies. Qualified applicants will receive tailored offers as they progress through the online member application and closing process. This collaboration will help HCFU expand its digital membership base.

This new addition to UPST’s client portfolio is expected to boost the volume of loan transactions on its platform. In the second quarter of 2023, the company witnessed a 30% increase in the volume of loan transactions, equating to an additional 43,000 new borrowers.

Upstart also observed a rise in the number of small-dollar loan borrowers, catering to applicants who do not qualify for regular personal loans. Furthermore, in the second quarter, the company expanded its presence in the auto retail lending business and is now operating 61 locations compared with the previous 39, with an expansion into 12 additional states. This expansion now covers more than 65% of the U.S. population.

Upstart carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Shares of the company have rallied 103.2% year to date.

