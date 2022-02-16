Upstart Holdings (UPST) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

Upstart Holdings UPST reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of 61 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents. The company reported break-even earnings in the year ago quarter.



Revenues of $305 million significantly increased from $86.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter and beat the consensus mark by 16.35%.



The top-line growth was driven by the continual improvement of artificial intelligence-based models.

Quarter Details

Revenues from fees (accounting for 94% of total revenues) were $287 million, much higher than $84.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



Other revenues (5.7% of total revenues) soared from $2.3 million a year ago to $17.46 million.



For the reported quarter, bank partners originated 495,000 loans totaling $4.1 billion, significantly up from 123,396 loans in the year-ago quarter.



The massive increase in the volume of loans generated can be attributable to the participation of over 400,000 new borrowers across various borrowing segments.

Operating Results

Sales & marketing expenses were $11.36 million for the fourth quarter, up from $2.3 million in the year-ago quarter.



Customer operations surged from $1.99 million in the year-ago quarter to $6.59 million.



Engineering & product development expenses rose from $14.15 million year over year to $46.49 million for the reported quarter.



General, administrative & other expenses soared from $14.83 million year over year to $42.07 million.



As a percentage of revenues, sales & marketing expanded 110 basis points (bps), while customer operations, engineering & product development expenses and general, administrative & other expenses contracted 10 bps, 110 bps and 330 bps year over year, respectively.



Contribution margin was 52%, which expanded 300 bps from the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA margin was $91 million for the reported quarter, up from $15.5 million in the year-ago quarter.



Operating income was $60.4 million for the fourth quarter compared with $10.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 30, 2021, total cash, including restricted cash remains unchanged at $1.2 billion compared with the third quarter ending Sep 30, 2021.

Guidance

For the first quarter of 2022, Upstart expects revenues between $295 million and $305 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $271.03 million indicating year over year growth of 123.34%.



Contribution margin is expected to be 46%. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated between $56 million and $58 million.

