Upstart Holdings (UPST) Price Target Increased by 35.54% to 23.39

August 02, 2023 — 04:30 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) has been revised to 23.39 / share. This is an increase of 35.54% from the prior estimate of 17.26 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 75.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 65.95% from the latest reported closing price of 68.69 / share.

There are 473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPST is 0.06%, an increase of 9.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.63% to 30,048K shares. UPST / Upstart Holdings Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of UPST is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,125K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,128K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 10.86% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,805K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 16.15% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 1,665K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 27.43% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,641K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 14.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,354K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 94.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 1,941.91% over the last quarter.

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart- powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

