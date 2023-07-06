Upstart Holdings (UPST) Price Target Increased by 34.88% to 17.26

The average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) has been revised to 17.26 / share. This is an increase of 34.88% from the prior estimate of 12.79 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 44.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 55.60% from the latest reported closing price of 38.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPST is 0.06%, an increase of 21.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.34% to 31,312K shares. The put/call ratio of UPST is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,125K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,128K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 10.86% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,805K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 16.15% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 1,665K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 27.43% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,641K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,552K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 14.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,354K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 94.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 1,941.91% over the last quarter.

Upstart Holdings Background Information

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart- powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

