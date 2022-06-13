Upstart Holdings Slides 9%

(RTTNews) - Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) shares are sliding more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Today, most of the market indices are trending down in view of the high inflation and fear of the Fed hiking interest rates.

Currently, shares are at $33.82, down 9.79 percent from the previous close of $37.49 on a volume of 2,879,385. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $25.43-$401.49 on average volume of 12,521,312.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.