Markets
UPST

Upstart Holdings Slides 9%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) shares are sliding more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Today, most of the market indices are trending down in view of the high inflation and fear of the Fed hiking interest rates.

Currently, shares are at $33.82, down 9.79 percent from the previous close of $37.49 on a volume of 2,879,385. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $25.43-$401.49 on average volume of 12,521,312.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPST

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular