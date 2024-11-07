Upstart Holdings options imply 15.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Upstart (UPST) Holdings is normal with calls leading puts 5:4. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 15.4%, or $8.56, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 27.7%.
