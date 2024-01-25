Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) ended the recent trading session at $33.23, demonstrating a -1.31% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.19%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 28.24% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 13, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.15, reflecting a 40% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $135.28 million, down 7.92% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.75% lower. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 439.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.43.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 60, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

