Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $53.64, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 79.85% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 600% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $133.89 million, down 41.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.42 per share and revenue of $546.23 million, which would represent changes of -300% and -35.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UPST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

