Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $14.82, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Upstart Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. On that day, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 231.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $98.77 million, down 68.15% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.16 per share and revenue of $493.45 million. These totals would mark changes of -652.38% and -41.43%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

