Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $16.99, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.51% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.01% in that time.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 152.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $133.54 million, down 56.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.08.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UPST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.