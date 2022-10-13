Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $24.33, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.41% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 15.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, down 106.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $175.31 million, down 23.26% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $899.13 million. These totals would mark changes of -66.24% and +5.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.43% higher. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.63.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UPST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST): Free Stock Analysis Report



