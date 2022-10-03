Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $20.54, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.59% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.66%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.73% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Upstart Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 108.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $169.64 million, down 25.74% from the year-ago period.

UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $887.88 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -70.04% and +4.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.35 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.89, which means Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



