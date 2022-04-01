Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $109.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 27.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Upstart Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 122.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $301.94 million, up 148.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion, which would represent changes of -5.06% and +65.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 48.48. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.55.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

