Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -1.58%: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $89.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.58% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.9% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Upstart Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 136.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $301.94 million, up 148.82% from the prior-year quarter.

UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.06% and +65.13%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 40.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.51, which means Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.