Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -1%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $20.79, marking a -1% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.52%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Upstart Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 113.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $169.64 million, down 25.74% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $887.88 million, which would represent changes of -70.04% and +4.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.98, which means Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 137, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



