Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $74.93 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.49% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 34.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.35%.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 136.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $301.94 million, up 148.82% from the year-ago period.

UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.06% and +65.13%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.47 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.01, which means Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

