Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $23.67, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Upstart Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 111.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $170.35 million, down 25.43% from the prior-year quarter.

UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $889.38 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -69.2% and +4.81%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.91% higher. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.08, which means Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.