Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) ending at $22.44, denoting a -0.44% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 6.78% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.35, signifying a 25.53% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $124.82 million, up 21.26% from the year-ago period.

UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $588.47 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.14% and +14.59%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

