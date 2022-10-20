Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -0.44%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $22.77, marking a -0.44% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had 0% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.95%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Upstart Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, down 106.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $170.31 million, down 25.45% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $889.38 million, which would represent changes of -66.24% and +4.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.43% higher within the past month. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.71. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.81.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.