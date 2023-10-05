Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the latest trading day at $26.83, indicating a -0.11% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.12%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 17.63% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.02, signifying a 91.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $139.69 million, showing a 11.16% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $532.49 million, which would represent changes of -271.43% and -36.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

