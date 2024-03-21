Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $26.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.68%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.11%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.34, showcasing a 27.66% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $124.82 million, indicating a 21.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $588.47 million. These totals would mark changes of +37.5% and +14.59%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

