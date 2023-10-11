Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $29.01, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.71%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 6.16% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

The upcoming earnings release of Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.02, marking a 91.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $139.69 million, indicating a 11.16% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $532.49 million, indicating changes of -271.43% and -36.79%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow UPST in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.