Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $23.12, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.7% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 7, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.38, marking a 19.15% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $124.82 million, indicating a 21.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.47 per share and a revenue of $588.47 million, demonstrating changes of +16.07% and +14.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Upstart Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.