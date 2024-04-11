Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $24.75 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.68%.

The company's stock has dropped by 2.86% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

The upcoming earnings release of Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.35, showcasing a 25.53% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $124.82 million, up 21.26% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $588.47 million, indicating changes of +32.14% and +14.59%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Upstart Holdings, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.