Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $33.74, marking a +1.96% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 23.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Upstart Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, down 53.23% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $297.76 million, up 53.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.77 per share and revenue of $1.24 billion, which would represent changes of -25.32% and +46.39%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.8% higher. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.67.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

