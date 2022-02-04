Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $98.63, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 10.84%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. On that day, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 600%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $261.43 million, up 201.49% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.27% lower. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 48.72. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.62.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

