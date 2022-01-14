Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $111.11, marking a +1.7% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 22.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22% in that time.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. On that day, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 600%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $261.41 million, up 201.47% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.52% lower. Upstart Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.36. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.26.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

