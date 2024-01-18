Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $31.14, marking a +0.26% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.54%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

The company's stock has dropped by 28.81% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $135.28 million, indicating a 7.92% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.75% downward. Upstart Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 214.21. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.82 for its industry.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.