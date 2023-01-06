Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $13.09, marking a +0.69% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 24.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.61%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Upstart Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.47, down 152.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $133.54 million, down 56.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 55.71 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.36.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.