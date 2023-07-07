Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $36.70, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.84% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Upstart Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, down 600% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $133.89 million, down 41.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.42 per share and revenue of $546.23 million. These totals would mark changes of -300% and -35.16%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

