Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $12.21, marking a +0.91% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 24.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2023. On that day, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 231.15%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $98.77 million, down 68.15% from the prior-year quarter.

UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.16 per share and revenue of $493.45 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -652.38% and -41.43%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

