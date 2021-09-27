Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $331.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 46.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UPST as it approaches its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $758.35 million, which would represent changes of +565.22% and +224.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UPST. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher. UPST is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, UPST currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 213.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.6, so we one might conclude that UPST is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

