Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $109.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.42% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 24.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 11.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UPST as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 11, 2021.

UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $503.85 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +139.13% and +115.86%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UPST. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.31% higher. UPST is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UPST has a Forward P/E ratio of 197.38 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.06.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST): Free Stock Analysis Report



