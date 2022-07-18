Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $26.10, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 26.78% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Upstart Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.19, down 69.35% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $262.98 million, up 35.59% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion, which would represent changes of -28.69% and +42.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.84% lower. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.21. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.87.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

