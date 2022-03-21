Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $125.85, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.52% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 136.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $301.94 million, up 148.82% from the year-ago period.

UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.06% and +65.13%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 55.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.48.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

