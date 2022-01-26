Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed the most recent trading day at $96.05, moving +1.96% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 36.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 14.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.66%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Upstart Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. On that day, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 600%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $261.43 million, up 201.5% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.27% lower. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.4, so we one might conclude that Upstart Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

