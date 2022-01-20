Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $107.15, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 27.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Upstart Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 600%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $261.43 million, up 201.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.19% lower. Upstart Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 52.35 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.62.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

