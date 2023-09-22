Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $26.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 91.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $139.52 million, down 11.26% from the prior-year quarter.

UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.31 per share and revenue of $545.42 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -247.62% and -35.26%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

