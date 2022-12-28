Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) closed at $12.25, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 33.33% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.47 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 152.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $133.54 million, down 56.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $828.94 million. These totals would mark changes of -100.84% and -2.32%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

