Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) ending at $26.43, denoting a -1.71% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.17% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.34, marking a 27.66% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $124.82 million, up 21.26% from the year-ago period.

UPST's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $588.47 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +37.5% and +14.59%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Upstart Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

