Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) ended the recent trading session at $32.30, demonstrating a +1.7% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.3%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.76% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Upstart Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 13, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $135.28 million, down 7.92% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Upstart Holdings, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.75% downward. As of now, Upstart Holdings, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Upstart Holdings, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 414.26. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.52.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

