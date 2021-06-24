Upstart Holdings Inc., (NASDAQ:UPST) is led by a CEO with Skin and History in the Game

By Goran Damchevski

When analyzing a company with a limited history, we can start by looking at the fundamentals, the business model and the ownership structure.

Upstart Holdings Inc., ( NASDAQ:UPST ) is a pretty big company. It has a market capitalization of US$9.7b.

They connect people looking for loans with banks via their AI platform. This serves to smoothen out the lending process and helps banks allocate their capital more efficiently, customize their credit policies, predict default risk, etc.

Since the people managing the company are dependent on the incentives from the ownership structure, this will be our focus point today.

Every investor in Upstart should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase and insiders decrease their ownership over time.

It is good to see some percentage of insider ownership, indicating that management has some “skin in the game”. This gives the piece of mind knowing that the wealth of insiders is intertwined with the progress of Upstart.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Upstart Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Upstart Holdings?

Nasdaq:UPST Ownership Breakdown, June 2021

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Upstart Holdings. This suggests somecredibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions can also be flawed.

It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Upstart Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NasdaqGS:UPST Earnings and Revenue Growth, June 2021

Hedge Fund Ownership

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 17% of Upstart Holdings.

That catches our attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders.

The specific hedge fund that owns Upstart stock is Third Point LLC, who is currently the largest shareholder, with 17% of shares outstanding.

Insider Ownership Of Upstart Holdings

Insiders own US$1.6b worth of shares in the US$9.7b company. David Girouard is the CEO and second-largest shareholder, owning 15% of common stock.

That's quite meaningful because it shows that at the top, insiders are committed to the success of the company with their own capital.

The CEO provides the backbone for the company and demonstrates extensive experience and education, given that he has been in the role and chairman of the board since 2013, and has a long history at other companies such as Google, Autonomy Virage, Apple Computer, and advised at PivotLink and Volometrix.

Seeing such high ownership from the CEO is a reassuring sign

Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, with a 25% stake in the company, will not easily be ignored.

While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favor, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 6.8%, private equity firms could influence the Upstart Holdings board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is mostly selling out shares after taking the company public.

Key Takeaway & Next Steps:

The company is too young as a publicly traded entity in order for us to be able to make large inferences based on their performance.

Currently, we are inferring performance of the company based on the proposed business plan, portfolio of the management, and the entities that trust management well enough to buy a stake.

It is also important that the CEO holds a substantial 15% stake in the company, and he has a good track record of working in the industry on a high level.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Upstart Holdings that you should be aware of.

